James A. Simpson, New Waterford, Ohio

NEW WATERFORD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James A. Simpson, 79, died Friday, December 11, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.

He was born December 21, 1940 in Cleveland, son of the late alexander and Evelyn A. (Rice) Simpson.

James was a 1958 graduate of East Palestine High School.

He worked as a maintenance/groundskeeper at Locke 30 for 14 years and a driller for McKay and Gould Drilling for 38 years.

His wife, Jayn S. Simpson whom he married August 25, 1958 preceded him in death December 27, 2009.

Survivors include his son, Doug (Ricki) Simpson of East Palestine; three daughters, Laurie S. (John) Flowers of New Waterford, Jody S. (Ken) Wong of Huston, Texas and Shannon L. (Dave) Jones of Salem; brother, David B. Simpson of Aliquippa, Pennsylvania; six grandchildren, Joshua, Sarah, Lee, Kayleigh, Nicholaus and Jenna and four great-grandchildren, Sophia, Oliver, Benjamin and Everly.

Besides his parents and wife, a brother, Gordon Simpson also preceded him in death July 2017.

No services will be held.

