James A. Garrod, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James A. Garrod, 83, died Saturday, May 1, 2021 at Salem Regional Medical Center. James was born on December 20, 1937 in East Palestine, son of the late Mirl and Helen F. (Brook) Garrod.

He was a 1955 graduate of East Palestine High School and later attended Salem Trade School.

During trade school he began working for E.W. Bliss Company.

Jim currently worked at Simmers Crane Design and Services for over 34 years and was currently Project Manager. He previously worked at Steel Valley Crane and Republic Steel.

Jim was a life member of Salem Elks Lodge #305. Some of his joys were doing yard work and taking care of his vehicles.

In the earlier years, he enjoyed many activities with his wife Carol Ann such as ball room dancing, boating and water skiing. They also took up roller skating lessons and competitions in both figures and dance for 14 years. After that they became members of the Salem Fitness Club for 26 years.

Jim served in the U.S. Navy Reserves for 10 years.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Carol Ann (Booth) Garrod of Salem, whom he married August 21, 1960.

There will be no services or calling hours.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

To send condolences, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of James A. Garrod, please visit our floral store.