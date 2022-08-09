SALEM – There will be a private service at the Historical Hope Cemetery on Saturday, August 13, 2022, for Jacquelyn “Jackie” Odey, who passed away Monday, August 8, 2022, to be with the Lord.

She was born June 21, 1933 in Salem, Ohio to Walter “Fritz” and Wilma (Wiggers) Kuntzman.

She made her home with her grandparents, William and Dessie Wiggers, during her grade school and high school years.

She was 1951 graduate of Salem High School and a 1954 graduate of Salem City Hospital School of Nursing.

Jacquelyn was employed as an RN at Salem Community Hospital till her retirement in 1995.

She enjoyed traveling, spending time with her family and friends, gardening, playing cards and doing volunteer work for her church and community.

Jacquelyn was a lifetime member of the First Christian Church in Salem.

Survivors include four sons, Rick (Terri) Odey of Salem, Jeffey Odey of Salem, Brett (Fatima) Odey of La Mirada, California, Darin Odey and Nataliya of Delray Beach, Florida; two daughters, Lisa Odey of Salem and Denise Odey (Harrington) of Tucson, Arizona; six grandchildren, Ricky, Bryan, Tyler, and Katelyn Odey and Alicia Burnett and Jessica Zarisky; five great-grandchildren; a brother, Bruce (Dorothy) Kuntzman of Salem; a half-brother Denise Perry of Salem.

Besides her parents, Jacquelyn was preceded in death by a brother, Donald Kuntzman and long-time companion, Paul Heim.

There will be no calling hours, so she wanted to leave this message to her dear family and friends.

‘When I’m Gone’

When I come to the end of my journey

And I travel my last weary mile

Just forget it you can, that I ever frowned

And remember only the smile.

Forget unkind words I have spoken;

Remember some good I have done.

Forget that I ever had heartache

And remember I’ve had loads of fun.

Forget that I’ve stumbled and blundered

And sometimes fell by the way.

Remember I have fought some hard battles

And won, ere the close of the day.

Then forget to grieve for my going,

I would not want you sad for a day,

But in summer just gather some flowers

And remember the place where I lay,

And come in the shade of the evening

When the sun paints the sky in the west.

Stand for a few moments beside me

And remember only my best.

-Mrs. Lyman Hancock

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

To view Jacquelyn’s obituary, send condolences visit www.starkmemorial.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Jacquelyn “Jackie” (Wiggers) Odey, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, August 10 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.