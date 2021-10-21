Jacqueline Rae Moore, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jacqueline Rae Moore, formerly of Washington, Pennsylvania, 86, died Thursday, October 21, 2021, at her residence. She was born on March 21, 1935, in Washington, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Stanley Gregor and Margaret (Rice) Hyson.

Jacqueline graduated from Washington High School and was primarily a homemaker. She was a member of the Christian Church of North America, where she taught Sunday School and was also involved in Bible time release. Jacqueline will be well known for her baking – which she loved.

Survivors include her husband, Chuck Moore, whom she married June 10, 1954; two children, Dennis (Tammi) Moore of Salem and Chuck (Jennifer) Moore of Lone Pine, Pennsylvania; 11 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by siblings, Stanley and Dolly.

A funeral service will be held Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Stark Memorial with Pastor Ben Rosser officiating. A private burial will be at Forest Lawn Gardens in McMurray, Pennsylvania.

Friends and family will be received Tuesday one hour prior at the funeral home.

If unable to attend, you may show your support by joining our complimentary “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support at www.starkmemorial.com/hugs-from-home.

To send condolences or order flowers, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Jacqueline Rae (Gregor) Moore, please visit our floral store.