Jacqueline Kay Taylor, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jacqueline Kay Gilbert Strait Taylor, age 82, of Salem died peacefully in her home on Friday, May 7, 2021.

Jackie was born on December 14, 1938 in Lansing, Michigan, daughter of the late Bill and Elva (Bryanton) Brandt.

She moved to Salem in 1961 with her husband, Jim and her two young children, Bill and Sheri. Jim passed away at the young age of 32, leaving Jackie as the sole provider for her family.

Jackie worked as a receptionist at the dentist office of Dr. James McQuilken, where she met the second love of her life, Dudley Taylor. They married on June 30, 1974 and he kept her on her toes until he suddenly passed away in 2001.

Losing two husbands, Jackie has been no stranger to heartbreak. To ease the pain of such tragedy, Jackie used love as a way to heal. She was the most amazing mother and an even more amazing grandmother. She was the #1 fan to whatever her great-grandchildren were involved in. She especially loved watching United Local Softball.

Kind, compassionate, generous and loyal are only but a few words to describe such an incredible woman. “The People’s Grandma” will forever leave a remarkable impact on all the hearts she has touched over the years.

She is survived by her two children, William (Darla) Strait of Salem and Sheri (Bill) Lucas of Rittman; her grandchildren, Timothy (Crystal) Lucas and Kimberly (Sam) Courtney and Danielle Whitman; and her great-grandchildren, Kassidy Everhart, Levi Lucas, Scarlett Courtney, Iris Courtney, Brittany Whitman, Courtney Whitman and Lexi Whitman.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Stark Memorial.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

If unable to attend, you may show your support by joining our complimentary “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support at www.starkmemorial.com/hugs-from-home.

