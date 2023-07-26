SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jackie Thellman, a gentle and loving soul, passed away peacefully in hospice care from congestive heart failure at Salem Regional Medical Center on Monday, July 23, 2023.

Born on November 20, 1936, in Alliance, Ohio, Jackie was known for her friendly demeanor and the joy she brought to every room she entered.

Educated at Salem High School, Jackie was a proud graduate who held her alma mater close to her heart.

Post-graduation, she embarked on a successful career with Ohio Bell, bringing her signature warmth and dedication to her professional life.

Jackie’s interests were as varied as they were exciting. She was an enthusiastic participant in various sports, including bowling, and archery golf. Her love for shooting led her to become a member of the Ladies’ 22 Shooting Club. Additionally, she was a proud member of the Salem Hunting Club, where she spent many joyful hours. These hobbies allowed Jackie to form numerous friendships and create countless memories.

Jackie was a woman of many talents and interests, but above all, she was a woman of immense love and kindness. Her gentle nature and friendly demeanor made her a cherished presence in the lives of all who knew her. Her memory will live on in the hearts of her loving husband, family, friends, and all who had the pleasure of knowing her.

Jackie was the beloved wife of Jim Thellman, and a cherished relative to many. She is survived by her nephews, Robert (Amie) Hasson and Scott (Lacey) Hasson, as well as her close family friend, Tim (Diane) Oriole. She leaves behind a legacy of love and warmth that will be carried forward by her numerous family members and friends.

Jackie is preceded by her parents, Anthony and Jentsie Brelih; sister, Barb Hasson; and brother, Bill Brelih.

In remembering Jackie, we celebrate a life well-lived, marked by generosity, warmth, and a spirit that touched everyone she met. She brought light and love into the world, and her presence will be deeply missed. Rest in Peace, Jackie. Your memory will forever be a beacon of love and kindness.

Memorial contributions can be made to Salem Hunting Club Youth Day Program, 564 N. Indiana Ave., Salem, Ohio 44460.

Calling hours will be from Noon – 2:00 p.m., Saturday, July 29 at Stark Memorial Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Hope Cemetery.

If unable to attend, join our complimentary “Hugs from Home” program at www.starkmemorial.com/hugs-from-home.

To send condolences, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Jacqueline “Jackie” J. Thellman, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, July 27 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.