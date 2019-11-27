Jackie M. Burcaw, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jackie M. Burch Burcaw, age 86, died at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at the Hospice House in Poland.

She was born June 27, 1933, in Roan Mountain, Tennessee, daughter of the late Dave and Nora (Ledford) Garland.

Jackie was a 1951 graduate of David Anderson High School. She was a teacher’s aide and librarian’s aide at United Local Schools. Jackie was a member of the Church of Christ in Hanoverton and Winona Sewing Guild, where they made clothing for babies that needed help. She enjoyed quilting and birdwatching.

Her husband, Harold W. Burcaw, whom she married December 13, 1971, preceded her in death July 8, 2002 and her first husband, Doyle Burch, preceded her in death in 1965.

Survivors include three sons, Eugene (Rita) Burch of Salem, Paul (Patty) Burch of Memphis, Tennessee, Vernon (Cindy) Burch of Hanoverton; two daughters, Violet (George) Ogletree of Columbiana and Brenda (Fred) Gauding of Salem; and a brother, Dewey (May) Garland of Roan Mountain, Tennessee; 12 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents and husbands; a brother, Dallas Garland and three sisters, Ruby Moxley, Bertha Shoe, Nola Taylor and a granddaughter, Dawn Gauding also preceded her in death.

A funeral service will be held at 12:30 p.m. Friday, November 30, 2019, at Stark Memorial with Pastor Harry Ogletree officiating.

Calling Hours will be held from 11:30 a.m.- 12:30 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

Burial will be at Grove Hill Cemetery in Hanoverton.

