SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jack Dean, 76, was born in Moorehead, Kentucky on December 22, 1946. He passed away unexpectedly Thursday morning, September 28, 2023, at Salem Regional Medical Center in Salem, Ohio, from an acute cardiac attack with complications from Hypertension, Diabetes and Dementia.

He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.

Jack worked in the steel, pipeline and railroad industries for years, then he mainly focused on home and automotive repairs… A true “Jack of All Trades.” He was always there to lend a helping hand to those in need and could fix or rebuild almost anything.

In his spare time Jack enjoyed playing golf, although he would confess, he was no good at it.

He was also a member of the Salem Club, AMVETS and Eagles.

Jack leaves his wife, Rachel E. (Foddrill, Atkins, Worrell) Dean, whom he married November 21, 1987; one brother, Jerry Dean and his wife, Bev; one nephew, Joe and his family; two nieces, Chelsea and Natalie; one great-niece, Brooklyn; two stepdaughters, Beth A. of Alliance, Ohio and Karin W. of Warren, Ohio; one stepson, Kevin W. of Laredo, Texas; eight stepgrandchildren, Ashley, Rebecca, Michael, Kahlia, Damon, Israel, Edward and Elizabeth; four stepgreat-grandchildren, Chloe, Ellie, Mark (MJ) and Preston, as well as MANY aunts and uncles and their families in Kentucky.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Emma (Easterling) Dean; his stepgrandson, Cory B.; one brother, Eddie Dean and his first wife, Dorothy (Whittaker) Dean.

A celebration of life for Jack will be held at a later date in the chapel at Green Haven Memorial Gardens in Canfield, OH.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To send condolences, or order flowers, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

