Jack Wesley Krell, Hanoverton, Ohio

HANOVERTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jack Wesley Krell was born, February 5, 1929, in Tamaqua, Pennsylvania. His parents were Harry and Nellie (Jones) Krell. Jack was the third of four children.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Marcella and two brothers, Kenneth and Donald.

He entered the United States Navy and served from 1946-1954.

He met Erleen Moseley in Clemson, South Carolina, while completing his high school degree. They were married on November 26, 1953, at the Northridge Wesleyan Church in Dayton, Ohio. Jack and Erleen have four children, Joy and Joseph Bernet, Ronda and Jack Kill, Mark and Katia Krell and Wayne and Debbie Krell. They were married for 34 years, when in July of 1987, his beloved bride passed away.

There are ten grandchildren, Kelly, Tom, Adam, Zach, Jackie, Nick, Laura, Luke, Jennifer, Anna and 11 great-grandchildren, Cole, Trent, Jaxon, Adrian, Shaylyn, Dakota, Jack, Wendy, Kai, Gideon and Mary on the way in December.

Jack labored hard to provide for his family working in various occupations such as a milkman, a factory worker at NCR and Delco Morraine. Then for 20 years, maintained county roads as an engineer for Montgomery County until his retirement in 1997.

He loved attending church and was a faithful member, serving in many ways at the Northridge Wesleyan Church until moving to Guilford Lake in 1998. There, the Salem Wesleyan Methodist Church became a new treasured faith family. He was a much loved greeter and friend to many there. His faith in God and the salvation he experienced was a paramount experience that guided his entire life.

Quiet by nature, humble, but always ready to tease, wink and give a grin. He greatly enjoyed gardening, puzzles, ice cream, dominoes, peanut butter and traveling. We thank God for his life. He was an excellent cook, a great host and above all else, the greatest of fathers.

Jack’s circle of influence is wide and his faith deep and he is loved by so many. We thank God for his life.

Friends and family will be received at Salem Wesleyan Methodist Church today, November 11, 2019 from 6:30 – 8:00 p.m. and Tuesday, November 12, 2019, from 10:00 -11:00 a.m., at the church.

A funeral service will be held Tuesday, at 11:00 a.m., at Salem Wesleyan Methodist Church, with Pastor Stanley Grabill, officiating.

Burial will be Wednesday at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens in Tipp City, Ohio, with military honors.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

