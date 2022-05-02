CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jack A. Proverbs, 84, died Saturday, April 30, 2022 at his residence, with his family by his side.

Jack was born on March 18, 1938, in Youngstown, the son of the late John and Ruth Parry Proverbs.

Jack was a brick layer for Union Local 8 for 43 years.

He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps, serving from 1961 to 1976.

Jack enjoyed hunting, fishing, riding horses and shooting skeet. In his younger years he enjoyed racing cars.

Survivors include his wife, Judy Schmidt Proverbs, whom he married September 2, 1961; children, Timothy (Beverly) Proverbs of Salem and Lisa Proverbs of Canfield; grandchildren, Chelsea (Mike) Patoray, Kayla (Jack) Dawson, Jenna (Tommy) O’Donnell and Nicole (John) Pifer and great-grandchildren, Sloane and Jack Dawson and Austin and Trevor O’Donnell.

Friends and family will be received from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Thursday, May 5, 2022, at Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 1014 E. State Street, Salem.

If unable to attend, you may show your support by joining our complimentary “Hugs from Home” program, where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support at www.starkmemorial.com/hugs-from-home.

To send condolences or order flowers, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, May 3 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.