Isabelle Rose Cibula, North Jackson, Ohio

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Isabelle Rose Cibula, 88, formerly of Salem, died at 10:40 p.m. peacefully Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Antonine Village in North Jackson.

She was born August 20, 1932 in Salem, daughter of the late Dennis and Isabella (Englert) Kleinman.

Isabelle received her diploma from St. Paul School in 1946, was a 1950 graduate of Salem High School and received a nursing degree from Salem City Hospital School of Nursing in 1953.

She worked as a Registered Nurse at Salem City Hospital for 30 years and Bacon-Cibula Clinic in Lisbon for 18 years, retiring in 1991.

Isabelle was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church.

Her husband, Dr. Peter R. Cibula, whom she married March 8, 1990 preceded her March 29, 2008.

Survivors include a son, William (Jeanie) Jones of Leetonia, Abbie (Carroll) Joseph of Leetonia and Becky (Robert) Jones-Evans of Salem; three sisters, Coletta (Charles) Sneddon, Mary (John) Henley, Theresa (John) Patrick; five grandchildren; eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Besides her parents, a husband, William G. Jones Jr.; a sister, Donna Kleinman and three brothers, Dennis, James and Richard Kleinman also preceded her in death.

A private funeral service will be held at Stark Memorial with Father Robert Edwards officiating. Burial will be held at Grandview.

