Irven Q. Huff, Jr., Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Irven Q. Huff, Jr., 74, died Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at Circle of Care in Salem.

He was born in Youngstown, OH on December 4, 1946, a son of the late Irven Q. Huff Sr. and Ruth (Guntrum) Huff.

He worked at Republic Steel (LTV) for 42 years.

Some of his joys were watching movies and riding motorcycles.

He is survived by his wife, Florence Huff (Dotson) of Salem; one son, Shawn (Lisa) Huff of Girard; one daughter, Heather Huff; one granddaughter, Adonia Balestrino; siblings, Roy Huff of Lisbon, Lawrence (Robin) Huff of Hanoverton, Frances (Joe) Weber of Lisbon, John Huff of Lisbon and Vicky (Mike) Sweeney of Lisbon.

He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, Irven was also preceded in death by one sister, Bonnie Huff.

Friends and family will be received Friday, April 30, 2021 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. followed by a service at 7:00 p.m. at Stark Memorial.

Please adhere to social distancing and bring your own mask.

