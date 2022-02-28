SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Hugo Joseph Marra, loving husband, father, grandfather, golfer and educator, passed away on Thursday, February 24, 2022.

Joe was born on March 21, 1929, to parents Peter and Jennie (Sica) Marra. He had one brother, Peter Marra and four sisters, Alba Tolini, Leona Marra, JoAnne Brown and Gloria Hart.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara; two sons, Joe (Jennifer) and Rick (Cyndi), as well as two grandsons, Roman and Rocco.

Joe grew up in Summitville, Ohio and graduated as valedictorian of Salineville High School. He continued his education graduating first from The Ohio State University with a degree in Business Administration followed by a degree in education from Youngstown State University, a master’s in education from Westminster College and doctoral studies at Kent State University.

His early work experiences were vast and diverse, including stints as a laborer at Summitville Tile, as a delivery boy for a Columbus grocer and as a deputy for his brother who was at one time the police chief in Summitville. After graduating from OSU, he landed a job with the Pure Oil Company in Marion, Ohio followed by a job in sales for Economics Labs in St. Paul, Minnesota, however, these jobs were not his passion. His passion was found in education which began after graduating from YSU in 1956 with his first teaching job at East Local Jr. High School. Two years later he accepted a new teaching job at United Local Schools where he taught mathematics and science also becoming the high school guidance counselor.

It was here that he met his ultimate passion, a beautiful young art teacher named Barbara Thomas. In order to get to know the future love of his life better, Joe arranged to have the new teacher share a small office in the school with him. The rest was history as the two were married two years later and shared 59 blissful years together.

In 1962 Joe became the Principal of Leetonia High School. He was Salem High School’s principal from 1964 to 1979. He ended his education career as Director of the Stark County Data Center, which was responsible for school scheduling and reporting, retiring in 1989.

Family was always important to Joe and three years after marrying Barb their first son, Joe was born followed by Rick two years later. Joe loved them both very much and was always there at all their sporting events and other activities. Joe was also blessed with two grandsons who he also loved very much and of whom he was very proud.

Another one of Joe’s loves was the sport of golf which he began playing while at Ohio State. It was while working at the grocery store in Columbus that his employer, who was fond of the young delivery boy, took him to play a round at his course the Scioto Country Club and another young lad named Jack Nicklaus joined the foursome and years later Jack would forever become Joe’s favorite golfer. As an avid golfer, Joe was a member of the Salem Golf Club for nearly 55 years and passed his love of golf onto both of his sons. They all enjoyed many rounds of golf together, including 18 holes at SGC on his 92nd birthday. Always in search of the elusive hole in one Joe played most of his life without one until he reached his 70s. From that point on, he carded seven holes in one, many while playing with one or both of his sons. Joe was a huge fan of all Ohio Sports teams including the Indians, Browns, Cavaliers and especially his alma mater, The Ohio State Buckeyes. He enjoyed many trips to the horseshoe to watch the Buckeyes play including being at the 1950 Snow Bowl between Ohio State and Michigan.

His church was a very important part of his life. He was a longstanding member of Salem’s First Presbyterian Church, serving on many committees and as Elder and Deacon with the church.

He was also president of Salem’s Kiwanis club and a member of the Masons for 70 years.

Joe was truly a gentleman and a scholar. His kindness, love, generosity, wit and intellect will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Visitation will be held on Friday, March 4, 2022, from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Stark Memorial Funeral Home, 1014 E. State Street, Salem, OH 44460.

Reverend Dan Schomer will be officiating the funeral service which will be held beginning at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Salem First Presbyterian Church, 436 E. 2nd Street, Salem, OH 44460, followed by a burial service at Hope Cemetery in Salem.

Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Joe to the Salem High School Alumni Association, 330 E. State Street, Salem, OH 44460 or the First Presbyterian Church of Salem, 436 E. 2nd Street, Salem, OH 44460.

