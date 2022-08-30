LEETONIA – Hugo Emil Silwanus, 77, died Sunday, August 28, 2022 at Blossom Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.

He was born on January 7, 1945 in Spangdahlem, Germany, the son of the late Johann Friederich and Elisabeth Silwanus.

Hugo retired as a truck driver.

He was a member of Columbiana Nazarene Church. Hugo was also a Mason and a Shriner.

He enjoyed talking politics and taking care of his dog.

His wife, Janet Silwanus, whom he married April 24, 2011, died November 23, 2015.

Survivors include his children, Barbara Anne (Brian) Kitchel of Tampa, Florida, Diana Elisabeth Silwanus of Tempe, Arizona, John Frederick (Kavitha) Silwanus of St. Louis, Missouri and Timothy Frank Silwanus of Tampa, F Florida, and grandchildren, Amber Kitchel , Kenneth Christopher Kitchel, and Madisyn Elisabeth Silwanus.

Besides his parents and wife, Hugo was preceded in death by one sister, Veronica Hlopek.

A memorial service will be held today, August 31, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. at Columbiana Nazarene Church.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory Services.

