SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Hobart McCue, Jr., 92, died Thursday, May 5, 2022, at the Salem North Healthcare Center in Salem, Ohio.

He was born February 13, 1930 in Mt. Pleasant, Ohio, the youngest of four children to Hobart McKinley and Anne Lucille (Neeley) McCue.

He was a life-long member of the Friends Church both in Mt. Pleasant and later at the Salem First Friends Church.

He married Esther C. Dickerson on October 9, 1951 and left three days later to begin his service in the United States Army. He spent time in Japan and Korea during the Korean War from 1951 – 1952.

Hobart worked at the Hanna Coal Company in Cadiz, Ohio, from 1956-1966 before becoming one of the first hires at the new General Motors plant in Lordstown. He retired after 28 years in 1992.

He was a hard worker with a solution for fixing just about anything. He enjoyed bowling in leagues for many years. His true passion was on the golf course where he played on a variety of championship teams and enjoyed golfing with his friends.

His wife, Esther preceded him in death.

Survivors include his daughter, Doris C. (Terry) Hoopes of Salem; son, Clark J. (Nanene) McCue of Jacksonville, Florida; three grandchildren, Sara C. Hoopes, Alex C. (Tiffany) Hoopes and Erin McCue and three great-grandchildren, Lillian, Carter and Adira. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, one brother and two sisters, also preceded him in death.

Per his wishes, there will be no calling hours or services.

A private burial will be held at Highland Memorial Park in Beloit, Ohio.

If unable to attend you may show your support by joining our complimentary “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support at www.starkmemorial.com/hugs-from-home.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To send flowers or condolences, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Hobart McCue Jr., please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, May 9 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.