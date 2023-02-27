SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Hobart “Hobie”Edward Butcher, 62, died Sunday after a short illness, February 26, 2023 at Salem Regional Medical Center in Salem.

Hobie was born on February 9, 1961 in Salem, Ohio, the son of the late Eddie and Lois (Ritchey) Butcher.

Hobie was a 1979 graduate of Salem High School. During high school he worked at Salem Music Center. He went on to graduate from Youngstown State University with a bachelor’s degree in music.

After graduation, Hobie began selling cars at Loudon Ford in Salem. He later became Co-Owner and General Manager at Masonry Materials Plus in Youngstown retiring in 2020.

Hobie was an avid Cleveland sports fan and was a season ticket holder of the Cleveland Indians. He was a musician and loved playing the drums. Hobie loved sharing his passion of music with his son Hobie and following his career in the music industry.

He is survived by a son, Edward “Hobie” Butcher of Orlando, Florida; sister, Lynn (Rick) Mather of Colorado Springs, Colorado; aunt, Janet Borders; nephews, Zach and Tyler Mather; niece, Abby Mather; cousins, Audrey and Peter Null; and a host of other cousins.

A funeral service will be held Friday, March 3, 2023 at 12:30 p.m. at Stark Memorial.

Friends and family will be received from 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. prior to the service.

Burial will be at Grandview Cemetery in Salem.

In lieu of flowers donations may be given to Howard “Doc”Pardee Music Scholarship at the Salem High School Alumni Association, 330 East State St., Salem, OH 44460 or donate online www.salemohioalumni.org.

If unable to attend, you may show your support by joining our complimentary “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support at www.starkmemorial.com/hugs-from-home.

To send condolences, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Hobart “Hobie” Edward Butcher, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, February 28 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.