Herman John Padurean, Columbiana, Ohio – Obituary

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Herman John Padurean, age 85, passed away at 1:50 a.m. Thursday, August 8, 2019 at St. Mary’s Alzheimer’s Center. He was born October 13, 1933 in Petersburg, the son of the late Victor and Nora Pearl (Good) Padurean.

He was the former owner of Ye Olde Oaken Bucket in Lisbon, a member of the Salem First Baptist Church and a 1952 graduate of David Anderson High School in Lisbon.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army stationed in the Panama Canal.

Survivors include three sisters, Winnie Halverstadt of Columbiana, Inez Crihfield of Bryan, TX and Marge (Gary) Rambo of Leetonia.

Besides his parents, three sisters, Elsie Landsberger, Betty Leininger and Judy Chain and one brother, Frank Padurean also preceded him in death.

Per his request, no service or calling hours will be held.

Memorial donations may be made in his honor to St. Mary’s Alzheimer’s Center, 1899 Garfield Rd., Columbiana, OH 44408.

Arrangements were handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Herman’s obituary may be viewed, and condolences sent online at www.starkmemorial.com.