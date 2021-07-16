Herbert W. Lake, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Herbert W. Lake, Sr., 85, died Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at Salem Regional Medical Center in Salem, Ohio.

A native of Midland, Pennsylvania, Lake was born March 2, 1936, son of the late Haze and Thelma Lake.

He was a record-breaking basketball player at Midland High School, where he still holds the single-game scoring record of 53 points in a game against Mars High School in January 1955. That achievement led to Lake being inducted into the Beaver County, Pennsylvania and Midland High Halls of Fame.

After graduation from Midland High in 1955, Lake attended Youngstown State University on a basketball scholarship and helped lead the team to three post-season tournament appearances during his career. In his senior year at YSU, Lake earned All-American honors and was the second leading collegiate rebounder in the United States. Lake still holds the YSU records for rebounds in a single game, a single season and overall career rebounds. In 1985, he was inducted into the YSU Basketball Hall of Fame.

Lake is survived by his son, Herbert Lake, Jr.; his daughters, Shari Lake and Karen Lake; a grandson, Pope Lake and granddog, Malik Lake (Karen’s fur baby). Ruff!

His late wife, Carolyn Lake, died in 2005.

The family will hold a private memorial service, which will be communicated accordingly to close family and friends.

