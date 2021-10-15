Henry C. Stout, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Henry C. Stout, 79, died Thursday, October 14, 2021, at his residence.

He was born on December 19, 1941, in La Follette, Tennessee, the son of the late Henry and Carrie (Wagner) Stout.

He worked at Fresh Mark in Shipping and Receiving, retiring in 1986.

Along with his wife, he enjoyed showing German Shepherds. He also enjoyed bowling and fishing.

Survivors include his wife, Barbara (Knutti) Stout, whom he married January 27, 1964; three children, Terri Stout of Salem, Susan (James) Harry of Fairbanks, Alaska and Brenda (Nicholas) Gray of Colorado Springs, Colorado and grandchildren, Amber and Autumn Gray and Emma and Wade Harry.

Besides his parents, Henry was preceded in death by one sister, Sylvia Webb and one infant brother.

A funeral service will be held Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services. There will be no calling hours.

A private burial will follow at Highland Memorial Park in Beloit.

If unable to attend, you may show your support by joining our complimentary “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support at www.starkmemorial.com/hugs-from-home.

To send condolences or order flowers, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

A television tribute will air Monday, October 18 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.