Henry “Ben” Edward Roelen, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Henry Edward “Ben” Roelen, age 85, died Tuesday, December 24, 2019, at his home.

He was born July 23, 1934, in Salem, son of the late Henry Edward Roelen and the late Helen (Kaley) Roelen Monks.

Ben was a 1952 graduate of Salem High School. He played a variety of sports and shined on the basketball court. He attended Ohio Northern University.

Ben accepted a job at Kaiser Aluminum as a young man. He worked as a chemist and eventually joined the sales force. He was employed there for 40 years.

Through the years, Ben coached little league baseball and 8th grade basketball at St. Paul School. Many of his players enjoyed standout careers at Salem High. Even at the junior high level, competition was tough. Ben prided himself on many winning seasons. He also enjoyed watching his children participate in sports and was proud of all their accomplishments.

Ben golfed and nurtured a vegetable garden every summer. In later years, he learned to use a digital camera and mastered E-bay. He and Agnes enjoyed selling antiques online. Ben was an active member of St. Paul and served as an usher for many years. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus.

Before his marriage, Ben converted to Catholicism and on June 12, 1954, he was married to Agnes Aurelia Fink. They celebrated 65 years of marriage in 2019 and Agnes preceded him in death April 11, 2019.

Ben is survived by his children, Lisa (Fred) Ethridge, Zane, Jay (Arlene), Patrick (Pebbles), Damian, Bridget (Rob) Frank and seven grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the Roelen family requests that donations be made to the Salem High School Alumni Association, 330 E. State Street, Salem, OH 44460.

A memorial mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 28, 2019, at St. Paul Catholic Church with Father Robert Edwards officiating.

Calling hours will be held from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 28, prior to the mass at the church.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

To send condolences or to order flowers, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

To send flowers to Henry “Ben” Edward Roelen’s family, please visit our floral section.