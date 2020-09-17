Henrietta “Yetta” Doyle, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Henrietta “Yetta” Doyle, 93, died Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Blossom Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born October 24, 1926 in Tienen, Belgium, daughter of the late Adolf Alexander and Madeleine Marie-Louise (Janssens) Janssens.

Her husband, Joseph L. Doyle whom she married January 12, 1947 in New York, New York preceded her in death January 6, 2003.

Yetta met Joseph in June 1945 at the street fair on the market square in Tienen.

In 1946, prior to her marriage, she worked for the United States Army in Brussels. She had worked in the dietary department at Salem Hospital for 11 years and a precinct worker in Salem for 25 years.

Her uncle, who was a tailor in Belgium, taught her to sew. She enjoyed sewing, gardening and refinishing furniture. Yetta spoke three languages, Dutch, French, English and also had some knowledge of German.

Survivors include two sons, James Doyle of Houston, Texas and Michael (Cynthia) Doyle of Struthers; stepgranddaughter, Melanie Chudik of Hilliard; best friend, Estelle Ursu of Salem and many beloved nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents and husband, a sister, Janine Kustermans preceded her in death.

Memorial donations may be made to Our Lady’s Purse c/o St. Paul Church, 935 E. State Street, Salem, OH 44460 in appreciation for bringing Yetta communion.

Per her wishes, there will be no service.

An inurnment will take place later at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery for both Yetta and Joseph.

You are able to share your respects and memories with the family with a recorded video message at https://www.starkmemorial.com/virtualhugs.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Salem. To send condolences, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Henrietta “Yetta” Doyle, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, September 18 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: