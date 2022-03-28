BELOIT, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen Wyman, 97, passed away Sunday, March 27, 2022 at her home.

She was born January 25, 1925, in Graves County, Kentucky, daughter of the late G. Karl and Lois (Wood) Wyman.

Helen worked in the accounting department of the Electric Furnace Co. from 1965 to 1982.

She became a Certified Bridge Director in 1983 and was an active member of the Canfield Duplicate Bridge Club and St. Michaels Duplicate Bridge Club in Canfield.

Besides her parents, Helen was preceded in death by her brother, Wilton W. Wyman in 1999.

She is survived by nieces and nephews.

No services will be held.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To send flowers or condolences, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Helen Wyman, please visit our floral store.