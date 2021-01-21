Helen P. Rutkousky, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen P. Rutkousky, 94, died Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at Mercy Health – St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

She was born March 27, 1926 in Big Mine Run, Pennsylvania, daughter of the late Stanley and Mary Royac.

Helen was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church in Salem.

She enjoyed hunting and cooking…she made great pies.

Her husband, Peter V. Rutkousky whom she married August 1, 1946 preceded her in death December 28, 1992.

Survivors include her children, Helena Hays of Edmonds, Washington, Robert Rutkousky of Canton, Gail Rutkousky (Robert Pitts) of Shrewsbury, Massachusetts and Paul (Denice) Rutkousky of Cincinnati; a sister, Theresa Mittner of New Brighton, Pennsylvania; eight grandchildren, Bo Rutkousky, Kristin (Alex) Amendolea, Elisabeth Rutousky, Jessie Rutkousky, Anna Grimm, Hillary, Ashley and Peter Hayes and four great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents and husband, her siblings, Alice, Ben, Andy, Charles and Mary also preceded her in death.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 23, 2021 at St. Paul Catholic Church in Salem with Father Robert Edwards officiating.

Calling hours will be held from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Stark Memorial Funeral Home.

Please adhere to social distancing and bring your own mask.

Burial will be held at Grandview Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908 or www.stjude.org/donate.

The family would like to extend their appreciation to the staff and residents for their wonderful care and compassion given to Helen at Victoria House in Austintown, where she resided for the last 14 years.

To send condolences, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Helen Rutkousky, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, January 22 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.