SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen M. Meissner, 87, died Friday, February 25, 2022 at Salem Reginal Medical Center.

Helen was born August 7, 1934 in Salem, Ohio, the daughter of the late Olin E. and Mary E. (DeRoads) Brown.

She was a graduate of Salem High School, class of 1952.

Helen worked in the housekeeping department at Timberlanes.

Survivors include four daughters, Mary M. Meissner of Salem, Diane L. Thompson of Salem, Patty A. (Jerry) Phillips of Salem and Becky S. (Lester) Carlisle of Florida; three sons, William F. Meissner of Sebring, David A. (Betty) Meissner of Morgantown, West Virginia, Jefferey J. (Jackie) Meissner of Canton; 15 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents, Helen was preceded in death by a grandson Nicholas Farrow and two sisters Ada Mae Bloor and Martha Shaffer

No services will be held at this time.

