Helen Louise (Watson) Gilbert-Boyer, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen Louise (Watson) Gilbert-Boyer, 89, died Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at Salem Regional Medical Center.

She was born July 12, 1931 in East Liverpool, daughter of the late Ernest Earl and Alberta (Thompson) Watson.

Helen worked at Rasco Department Store in Ontario, California and Americana Art China in the printing department.

She was a member of the Southern Baptist Church, Ontario, California.

Helen was a devout democrat and stayed current on all political issues. She enjoyed sewing, genealogy, making hook rugs and spending time with all her family.

Helen was preceded in death by her husbands, Gerald Ivan Gilbert and Jerry James Boyer.

Survivors include her five children, Lonnie Earl Gilbert Sr., Grace Carolyn Gilbert, Karen Sue (Thomas) Kurpil, Diane Kay (Joe) Banar, all from Salem and Gerald Lee (Debra) Gilbert of Lancaster; ten grandchildren; many great-grandchildren and many great-great grandchildren; one sister, Sally (Les) Braham and one brother, Samuel (Jean) Watson, both of East Liverpool.

Besides her parents and her husbands, a grandson, Tony Alan Gilbert; a sister, Esther Emmerling, brothers, Ernest “Buck” Earl Watson Jr., Wallace “Wally” Bryon Watson and John Larry Watson also preceded her in death.

Our mother wished to be cremated and her ashes buried next to her loving husband, Jerry James Boyer at Grandview Cemetery in a private service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Salem Community Food Bank, 1089 E. State St., Salem, OH 44460.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

