Helen J. Beachler, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen J. Beachler, age 87, went home to be with the Lord at 1:36 p.m. Thursday, January 30, 2020 at her home.

She was born June 9, 1932 in Moatsville, West Virginia, daughter of the late William J. and Neva Pearl (Coffman) Poling.

Helen worked many jobs in her lifetime including waitressing, laundry work and house and office cleaning.

She was a wonderful wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother and great-grandmother. Helen will be remembered by those close to her as being a hard-working, kind woman, who was always helping a friend, neighbor or loved one in need. She enjoyed walking and working in her flowerbeds but her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Her husband, Dale William Beachler whom she married April 6, 1953 preceded her in death January 10, 1994.

Survivors include her daughter, Darlene Elaine (Martin) Boothe of Salem; three brothers, Clarence “Bud” (Rose) Poling, Robert (Janet) Poling and Chester (Bertha) Poling, all of Philippi, West Virginia; two grandchildren, Jessica (Cory) Palmer of Canfield and Evan Boothe of Washingtonville; two great-granddaughters, Stella Rose and Emery Lynn and a great-grandson, Tucker James.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Stark Memorial with Rev. Claye Folger of the First Baptist Church and Chaplain Lisa Elliot of Community Hospice officiating.

Calling hours will be held from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. Sunday, February 2 at the funeral home prior to the service.

Burial will be at Highland Memorial Park, Beloit.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Community Hospice, 2341 E. State Street, Suite B, Salem, OH 44460.

