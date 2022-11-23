SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen E. (Gregg) Huffman, 81, was called home to our Lord from complications of a short illness on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at her home.

She was born February 14, 1941, in Salem, the daughter of the late Ewing P. and Averil (Campbell) Gregg.

Helen was a loving homemaker raising five wonderful children; after they became older, Helen got a job at the North Benton Post Office. She was a rural letter mail carrier, until her retirement on March 1, 2001.

Helen loved boating, motorcycle rides, cooking, canning and gardening.

She is survived by her life-long partner in crime and true love, Rusty Fuller of North Benton; her children, James (Tami) Monath of Alliance, Daniel (Lisa) Robbins of Palm Coast, Florida, Brenda Robbins Coleman of North Benton, Linda Robbins of Titusville, Florida and David Huffman of North Benton; two sisters, Susan Gregg of Hanoverton and Barbara Gregg Brandan of Salem; 11 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and a cousin, Rick Gregg of Canton.

Besides her parents, Helen was preceded in death by one sister, Marcia A. (Gregg) Chapman.

Memorial calling hours will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at Stark Memorial.

The family would like to thank the staff of Salem Regional Medical Center and Community Hospice for their excellent care.

Donations may be made to Community Hospice, 2341 East State Street, STE B, Salem, OH 44460.

