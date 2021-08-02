Helen A. Baker, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen A. Kupka Baker, age 80, passed away Thursday, July 29, 2021, at Salem Regional Hospital from natural causes.

She was born October 23, 1940, in Salem, Ohio, daughter of the late Stephen G. and Helen (Sydlick) Kupka.

She worked at the Century House in Salem as a STNA and also worked as a legal secretary at local law firms.

Helen was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, a 1958 graduate of Salem High School and earned an Associate degree in hospitality management at Akron University.

She enjoyed trips to Mountaineer with her daughter and was involved in many social activities. She especially loved going to her diet club, R-Weigh and the Salem Eagles.

Survivors include her sons, Ernest D. Baker, Jr. of Washingtonville and Stephen (Toni) Baker of Salem; a daughter, Terese (Thomas) Mohn of Girard; her siblings, Edward Kupka of Calcutta and Eleanor (Joseph) Bell of Lake Milton and grandchildren, Stasia Floor, Stephen Baker, Alexis Mohn and Thomas Mohn, Jr.

Helen was preceded in death by four brothers, Bonaventure, Joseph, Robert and Stephen Kupka and sisters, Irene Arnold and Margaret Lindberg.

Calling hours will be Monday, August 2, 2021, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Stark Memorial in Salem, Ohio. No other services are being held.

The family requests that visitors please wear a mask and practice social distancing

Burial will be at Grandview Cemetery in Salem.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, August 3 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.