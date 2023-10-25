SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Heather Ann Gandee, a loving wife, mother, daughter and sister, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 24, 2023, in her hometown of Salem, Ohio, after a courageous battle with colon cancer.

Born on March 11, 1977, in Salem, Ohio, to Mark and Tina Yanek, Heather’s 46 years on earth were filled with love, creativity and selfless devotion to her family.

Heather was a proud 1995 graduate of West Branch High School.

Known for her creativity and passion, Heather was a baker, remembered for her delectable cakes that brought joy to many gatherings. She was also an artist with wooden blocks, creating beautiful names and images that delighted all who saw them. Her creative spirit was a beacon of joy and inspiration to those around her. Heather’s love for the outdoors was evident in her fondness for fishing, a hobby she often enjoyed with her husband, Timothy Gandee.

Married on July 16, 2005, Heather and Timothy’s love story was one of mutual respect, deep affection and shared interests.

As a mother, Heather was unparalleled. She was deeply devoted to her three children, Mason, Evan and Morgan Gandee. Her love for her children was evident in her every action, from her tireless support of their endeavors to the simple, everyday moments of warmth and affection she shared with them.

In addition to her husband and children, Heather is survived by her parents, Mark and Tina Yanek and her siblings, Holly (Larry) Wem and Justin (fiancée, Casey Polites) Yanek. Each of these individuals was a special part of Heather’s life and their memories of her will continue to keep her spirit alive.

Heather’s loving, creative and selfless nature touched the hearts of all who knew her. She made people feel loved, appreciated and special. Her legacy of love and creativity will continue to live on through her family and all those whose lives she touched. Heather was a shining light whose warmth and love will be deeply missed. Her memory will forever be cherished by her family and friends.

A funeral service will be held at Stark Memorial Funeral Home on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 11:00 a.m., with Pastor Paul Duncan officiating.

If unable to attend, you may show your support by joining our complimentary “Hugs from Home” program at www.starkmemorial.com/hugs-from-home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Heather A. Gandee, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, October 26 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.