SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Hazel Marie Lemmon, 89 of Salem, passed away Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Hospice of the Valley in Boardman.

She was born to the late Robert and Martha (Workman) Teets on January 17, 1934, in Grafton West Virginia.

Hazel was a 1953 graduate of Grafton High School.

She enjoyed scratching lottery tickets and will be missed by all who knew her.

Left to cherish her memory are her nieces, Peggy Carnes, Linda (Frank) Chappel and Billie (Kevin) Curtis; great-niece, Chrissy (Terry) Adams; great-great and great-great-great-nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death is her husband, Billy Lemmon, whom she married on March 27, 1955; brother, Leroy and sister, Marlene Teets.

A celebration of life will be held privately by her family at a later date.

She will be laid to rest next to her husband at Hope Cemetery.

Arrangements were entrusted to Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Hazel M. Lemmon, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, May 14 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.