SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Friday, December 22, 2023, Hazel “Hay-Hay” (Gorby) Ewing, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her family.

Born on August 14, 1931 to Bartlett and Lillian Gorby, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Robert Ewing; her “adopted” son, Michael Owen Scott and her brothers, sisters and in-laws, Roy Gorby, Glenn and Mercedes (“Cede”) Gorby, Helen and Ralph Minamyer, William Barnhouse, Dorothy and Clyde Hostettler, Harold and Helen Gorby, Herman and Vivian (Hutson) Gorby, Lawrence Gorby, Floyd Gorby, Clifford Gorby, Susie Gorby, Edwin Gorby, Sophia Jane (Ewing) Early and Myra (Ewing) Knosky.

She is survived by her children, Jeffrey and Debera Foust, James and Kelley Ewing, Barbara Ewing and Christopher Gorence; grandchildren, Matthew Foust and Amanda Mayhew, Michael and Dr. Margee O’Donnell Foust, Shane Christy and three great-grandchildren, Maeve Foust, Keegan Mayhew and Kenna Mayhew. She is also survived by her beloved sister, Florence (William) Barnhouse and sister-in-law, Lois (Lawrence) Gorby.

The family would like to thank the caregivers who made it possible to keep her at home, Charlotte Baker, Toni Miller, Charlee Hahn, Amanda Douglas, Mandy Todd and Chris Reiter. Their compassion and love for our mom made even the most difficult situations better. We would also like to acknowledge Southern Care Hospice for their professionalism and support throughout.

The family is happy to report that following her death, the sounds of her on her lawn mower could be heard as she started working in her yard again. Her Sunday family dinners could only be missed with a written excuse from a doctor. She and her potato salad will be sadly missed by all.

Calling hours will be held at Stark Memorial Funeral Home in Salem on Wednesday, December 27, 2023, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., with services immediately following.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to First Christian Church in Salem, 1151 East 6th Street, Salem, Ohio.

A television tribute will air Monday, December 25 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.