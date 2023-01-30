SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harvey H. Mason, Sr., 90, of Salem, passed away on Saturday, January 28, 2023.

He was born to the late Harry Marshall Mason and Florence (Baughman) Mason on June 23, 1932, in Lisbon, Ohio.

Left to cherish his memory are his children; Chris (Mary Ann) Mason, Kevin Mason, Mark (Peggy) Mason, Kathy Reggi, and Harvey (Sheba) Mason, Jr.; grandchildren, Kimberly, Matthew, Randy, Amber, and Ryan; and nine great-grandchildren.

His wife, Sally Lou, passed away on December 31, 2022.

Harvey was a graduate of Salem High School, class of 1950.

A proud U.S. Navy Veteran, he served as a fire technician on the USS Albany during the Korean Conflict.

He worked for the International Brotherhood of Ironworkers Local 207 for 50 years, retiring in 2007.

He and his wife Sally would spend their time enjoying the Florida sun. Harvey also enjoyed playing golf, going fishing and shopping. A major interest of his was studying the Civil War.

Friends and family will be received from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 4, 2023, at the Salem First Presbyterian Church.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 Saturday at the church with Rev. Trina Lewis officiating.

Harvey will be laid to rest at Highland Memorial Park.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

