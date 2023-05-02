SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harry Skidmore, 83, passed away in the comfort of his home and surrounded by family on Monday, May 1, 2023, in Salem, Ohio.

Harry was born on December 8, 1939, in Union Port, Ohio the son of the late Earl and Mona May (Bunner) Skidmore.

Harry honorably served aboard the USS Kankakee (AO-39) in the US Navy, from 1961-1965. He received Letters of Commendation for participation in Cuban Quarantine and Mediterranean Cruise.

He graduated from Carrollton High School and shortly after, married his late wife, Betty Lou (Gibson) Skidmore, in 1962.

Harry retired from a tenured career of over 35 years at General Motors.

His interests included spending time with his loving children and grandchildren, wood working, watching westerns, enjoying the outdoors and watching for wildlife.

Survivors include children, Brad (Chrystal) Skidmore of Salem, Deidre (Joseph) Campitelli of Berlin Center; grandchildren, Nicole Ennis, Joey (Ariel Jensen) Campitelli, Josh Ennis, Max Skidmore, Travis Campitelli; great-grandchildren Aura Campitelli and Noah Escobar; siblings Denzil Skidmore, John (Judy) Skidmore, Bob Hultz and Mary Lynn Gibson; and many loving friends.

Harry was preceded in death by his parents, loving wife, Betty Lou Skidmore; and his sister, Carolyn Schoger.

Friends and family will be received from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 4, 2023, and from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 5, 2023, at Stark Memorial Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday May 5, 2023, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Bunker Hill Cemetery, in Beloit.

