Harry Nickolas Regal Obituary

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harry Nickolas Regal, 80, died at 5:24 p.m., Monday, June 10, 2019, at Salem Regional Medical Center.

He was born August 2, 1938, in Salem, the son of the late Homer and Olive (Smokie) Regal.

Harry worked as a machine operator at Sebring Container, retiring after 39 years of service.

He was a member of Columbiana Baptist Church, a lifetime member and past range officer of Salem Hunting Club, lifetime member and past president of Fraternal Order of Eagles, Aerie 316 in Salem, member and past president of PACE International Union Local #1377 and an avid hunter and shooter. He was a volunteer for Highlandtown Wildlife Area “Kids School Days” Firearm Safety for Fifth Graders.

Harry was a veteran of the United States Army serving during the Korean War.

Survivors include his wife, Kathleen J. (Smith) Regal, whom he married September 21, 1975; two sons, Brian A. Regal of Salem and Christopher (Melissa) Shipley of Poland; a daughter, Charlotte (Gene LaFleme) Richards of Salem and three grandchildren, Jessica, Geffery and Jaylee.

Besides his parents, a half-sister and a half-brother also preceded him in death.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, June 14, 2019, at New Waterford Cemetery Chapel, with Reverend Brian Regal, officiating, along with United States Army Chaplain Matthew Smith and Pastor Jeff Jamieson from Columbiana Baptist Church.

No calling hours will be held.

Military honors will be provided by the Salem Honor Guard at the cemetery.

Burial will be at New Waterford Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Services.