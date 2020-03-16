Harry Nathaniel Gorby, Sr., Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harry Nathaniel Gorby, Sr., age 89, died at 11:55 a.m. Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Blossom Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

He was born January 11, 1931 in East Palestine, son of the late Charles S. Gorby and Naomi P. (Crawford) French.

Harry was a self-employed scrap dealer for 65 years and had also worked at the Electric Furnace Company.

He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

His wife, Dorothy J. (Vaughn) Gorby, whom he married December 31, 1951, preceded him in death on May 10, 2013.

Survivors include five sons, Jeffery L. (Elsie) Gorby of North Georgetown, Nathan J. (Becky) Gorby of Salem, Thad M. (Tammy) Gorby of Salem, Charles D. (Becky) Gorby of Salem and Michael W. (Sheila) Gorby of Salem; three daughters, Rebecca J. Leyman of Salem, Sarah J. Gorby of Salem and Janie M. Gorby of Salem; 19 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; a half-sister, Penny Thompson of Texas and a half-brother, Paul French of Lisbon.

Besides his parents and wife, a son, Harry N. Gorby, Jr.; three brothers, Wayne, James and Charles Gorby; a sister, Sarah Smith; a half-sister, Loretta Mills and a son-in-law, William Leyman also preceded him in death.

Per his wishes, no calling hours or service will be held.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

