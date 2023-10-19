SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harry Leland Bowker, of Salem, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 19, 2023, at Allay Senior Care in Lisbon, Ohio.

Born on November 18, 1935, to the late Harry Leroy and Katherine Irene Herrold Bowker, Harry’s life was marked by unwavering dedication to his family, community, and career.

Harry was a proud graduate of Goshen High School and went on to earn a Bachelor’s of Science in Business from Kent State University. His academic achievements laid the foundation for a successful career that spanned several decades.

Harry initially worked for First National Bank, ultimately retiring from the Office of Thrift Supervision as a federal examiner. His work ethic and integrity were admired by his colleagues and served as an inspiration to many.

Harry proudly served as a Sergeant in the U.S. Army Reserves. His service to his country was a significant aspect of his life, and he carried the discipline and resilience he acquired during this time throughout his life.

Harry was a man of many talents and interests. He was a lifetime member of Elks Lodge 305, a testament to his commitment to community service and fellowship. Harry also had a passion for music, showcasing his talents as a singer, guitar player and trombone player. His love for music was infectious, and he often used it as a means to bring joy to those around him.

In his later years, Harry found joy in being a part-time auctioneer. His charismatic personality and quick wit made him a favorite amongst the local community. Despite his numerous interests and commitments, Harry always made time for his family, who were the center of his world.

Harry is survived by his beloved wife of 64 years, Martha Pearl Bowker, whom he married on May 23, 1959. Harry also leaves behind his children, Arthur Bowker of Berea, and Bonnie (Greg) Buthker of Brookville. His love and wisdom will be missed by his grandchildren, Scotty (Liz) Buthker, Mark Bowker, and Stephanie (Mark) Burilson. Harry’s legacy will continue to live on through his six great-grandchildren, Scarlett, Rayland, Vivian, Margaret, Owen, Felicity, Tori, and Sophia, as well as the one on the way. Harry’s memory will also be cherished by his brother, Kenneth (Carol) Bowker, of Grand Junction, CO.

Harry’s life was a testament to his dedication to his family, his commitment to service, and his passion for his interests. His life, full of love and service, will be forever remembered and celebrated by his family and friends.

Friends and family will be received from at Stark Memorial on Saturday, October 21, 2023 from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. with a service at 1:00 p.m. He will be laid to rest at Grandview Cemetery in Salem.

