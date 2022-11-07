SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harry G. Dailey, 80, passed away Sunday, November 6, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family.

He was born August 5, 1942, in Salem, son of the late William N. and Estella (McCoy) Dailey.

Harry attended Columbiana Schools.

He attended Greenford Christian Church.

Harry worked as a product painter at E.W. Bliss Corporation of Salem for over 30 years. He was a skilled handyman, who generously donated his skills and time to many people.

Harry was an avid NASCAR fan. He was a lifetime member of the Leetonia Eagles 1496 (since the age of 17), Mahoning County Knife Club and Beaver Creek Sportsman’s Club in Washingtonville. Harry enjoyed spending time with his family, loved to dance with his daughter, go to antique car shows, collect knives, ride his Harley, camp at Paradise Lake Campground and travel. Alaska and Hawaii were his favorite places.

Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Donna (Davis) Dailey; daughters, Ariel “AJ” (Roy) Stacy; brothers, Jim and Bob Dailey, both of Columbiana; sisters-in-law, Janet Iden of Salem and Evelyn Dailey of Columbiana and many, many nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents; a nephew (who was like a son), Rick Lozier; brothers, John, William and Ed Dailey also preceded him in death.

Friends and family will be received from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. Friday, November 11, 2022, at Stark Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Services.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, November 11, 2022 at the funeral home with Rev. Sean Kelly officiating.

Burial will be at Grandview Cemetery.

If unable to attend, you may show your support by joining our complimentary “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support at www.starkmemorial.com/hugs-from-home.

To send flowers or condolences, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Harry G. Dailey, please visit our floral store.