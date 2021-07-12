Harriet Louise (Holt) Beech Carlisle, Leetonia, Ohio

LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harriet Louise (Holt) Beech Carlisle, 95, went to be with her Lord and her loved ones who passed before her Monday, July 12, 2021, at her home.

She was born March 16, 1926, in Youngstown, daughter of the late Frank and Gertrude (Brandyberry) Holt.

Harriet graduated from Greenford High School in 1944.

She was a member of the East Fairfield United Methodist Church. She was a waitress at several restaurants in Salem for over 30 years. Harriet also worked at Clark Pulley in Salem as a spotwelder until retiring in 1985.

Survivors include her daughter, Barb DePillo; son-in-law Joe DePillo; granddaughters, Ginger (Shawn) Holloway and Tracy Greenamyer; grandson, Jon-Lee (Courtney) DePillo; great granddaughter, Jessica Holloway; great grandson, Layne DePillo; great great-granddaughter, Carly Halloway; brother, Sam (Sandy) Holt and several nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Beech in 1957 and her husband, William Carlisle in 1999. Also preceding her in death was her sister, Janice Workman; brother-in-law, Don Workman; brother, Bob Holt; nephew, David Workman and her very best friend, Millie Uptegraph.

A funeral service will be held at 6:00 p.m. Thursday, July 15, 2021, at Stark Memorial with Deann Davis officiating.

Calling hours will be held from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will take place at a later date.

Harriet wanted to thank all the friends and family who sent cards, food, prayers and visits through these difficult times.

A special thanks to everyone at Grace Hospice.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

