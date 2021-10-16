Harold R. Allen, North Lima, Ohio

NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harold R. Allen, 84, died Thursday, October 14, 2021, at Salem Regional Medical Center after a brief illness.

He was born on June 12, 1937, in New Springfield, Ohio, the son of the late Walter and Erna (Seidner) Allen.

Harold was a 1955 graduate of Springfield High School.

He worked at Donnell Ford in Youngstown for 25 years and later retired from Sheely’s Furniture in 2018. After retirement, he volunteered and served at New Life Church, where he attended regularly.

He enjoyed playing cards and spending time with his family. Harold was a hard worker who never said no to anyone and was truly one-of-a-kind.

Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Darla (Smith) Allen of North Lima; three children, Terry (Kelly) Allen of Columbiana, Troy (Shannon) Allen of Columbiana and Traci (Joe) Morucci of North Lima; 11 siblings, Sam (Dianna) Allen of Florida, Donnie (Charlotte) Allen of North Lima, Tom (Nancy) Allen of Streetsboro, Larry (Audrey) Allen of New Springfield, Jim (Florence) Allen of Florida, Marian Burroughs of California, Shirley Wichert of Struthers, Martha Cyrus of New Middletown, Phyllis (Phil) Simmers of Florida, Carol Osberg of North Lima and Nancy Crouse of North Lima; four grandchildren, Halee Allen, Landon and Makenna Morucci and Brian Zuercher; one great-grandson, Jaxon and numerous nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, Harold was preceded in death by six siblings, Warren Allen, Gene Allen, Bob Allen, Gerry Sheely, Dorothy Dombrowski and Ginny McCreery and one grandson, Stephen Zuercher.

Per Harold’s wishes, there will be no calling hours.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To send condolences visit www.starkmemorial.com.

