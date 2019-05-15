Harold F. Martin Obituary

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harold F. Martin, age 90, of West Bend, Wisconsin died Monday, May 13, 2019, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in West Bend, Wisconsin.

He was born March 24, 1929, in Flint, Michigan, the son of the late Harrison B. and Elizabeth (Arthur) Martin.

Harold retired from General Motors in Lordstown with 37 years of service. He had transferred to Lordstown in 1970 from Flint, Michigan.

Harold was a member of the Independent Hose Co., Eagles #316, Elks #305, AMVETS Post #45, VFW Post #892, American-Slovak Club and Italian-American Club.

His wife, Mary E. (Thompson) Martin whom he married February 4, 1953, preceded him in death April 29, 2008.

Survivors include a daughter, Beverly (Glenn) Sexton of Jackson, Wisconsin; a stepson, Marvin (Wanda) London of Newton Falls; nine grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents and wife, two stepsons, William Shultz and Walter Shultz; five sisters, Marguerite Crothers, Gladys Unsel, Dorothy Keefer, Genevieve Sheldon and Frances Sommers and five brothers, John Martin, Albert Martin, Eugene Martin, Alfred Martin and Benjamin Martin also preceded him in death.

Private burial will be in Flint, Michigan.

There will be no local services.

Stark Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Services.