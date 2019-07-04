Harold David Lane, Sr., Salem, Ohio – Obituary

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harold David Lane, Sr., 70, died at 8:25 a.m., Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at Salem Regional Medical Center.

He was born April 19, 1949, in Salem, the son of the late David N. and Aedrin (Bush) Lane.

Harold had worked at Bliss for 32 years and retired as a machinist from Timkin. He was an outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing, hunting and bowling.

Survivors include his wife, Margaret “Jo” (Criss) Lane, whom he married October 29, 1971; three sons, Harold D. Lane, Jr., John Allen Lane and Jason Charles Lane; a sister, Betty Ketchum; a brother, Forrest “Bud” Lane; grandchildren, Alex, Chrissie, Eve, Maria, Izzy, Katie and his buddy Bruno.

Friends and family will be received from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m., Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Stark Memorial Funeral Home.