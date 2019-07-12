Harold Robert Huffman, Salem, Ohio – Obituary

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harold “Bob” Robert Huffman, age 80, died at 11:56 a.m. Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Select Specialty Hospital in Youngstown.

He was born October 28, 1938 in Ashtabula, the son of the late Harold C. and Eunice (Mitten) Huffman.

Harold was a veteran of the U.S. Army.

He was a tool and die maker at various businesses in the area.

Harold was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church.

He graduated from Andover High School.

Harold was a member of the Knights of Columbus and Legion of Mary.

He loved to bowl, golf and do woodworking. His favorite hobby was building model airplanes with the Centaur RC Club.

Survivors include his wife, Christine (Seitz) Huffman, whom he married August 26, 1961; three daughters, Pam (Jon) Gerace of Salem, Linda (Mark) Case of Columbiana and Shari (Chris) Madland of Ft. Worth, Texas; two sisters, Barbara (Gary) Goodge of Chardon and Nancy (Doug) Stanhope of Linesville, Pennsylvania and five grandchildren, Adam (Caitlin) Hickey, Jon Anthony Gerace, Stephanie (Shane) Duda, Abigayle Roach and Autumn Roach.

Besides his parents, a brother, Paul Huffman preceded him in death.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 3:30 p.m. Monday, July 15, 2019 at St. Paul Catholic Church with Father Robert Edwards officiating.

Calling hours will be held from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 14, 2019 and 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. Monday, July 15 at Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Legion of Mary or St. Paul Church, 935 East State Street, Salem, OH 44460.