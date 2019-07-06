Harold A. Close, Salem, Ohio – Obituary

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harold A. Close, age 99, died at 8:15 p.m. on Thursday, July 5, 2019, at Salem Regional Medical Center.

He was born August 29, 1919, in Salineville, the son of the late Lewis A. and Mary J. (Beadnell) Close.

Harold retired in 1985 from General Motors Lordstown where he worked in machinery repair for 13 years. He previously worked at E.W. Bliss Co. as a millwright and at Electric Furnace as a pipefitter.

He was a member of the First Church of the Nazarene, Salem and a 1937 graduate of Salineville High School.

He was a member and past Commander of Salem V.F.W. Post 892, member and President of the former Deerfield Ruritan Club, member of the Deerfield American Legion Post 714, member and past President of the L.L.L. in Deerfield.

He served in the U.S. Navy during WWII.

His wife, Ruth G. (Ludlam) Close, whom he married June 6, 1940, preceded him in death April 2, 2017.

Survivors include his daughter, Nancy (Mark) Firth of Salem; son, Ronald (Janice) Close of Alvin, Texas; a brother, Glenn (Betty) Close of Oberlin; four granddaughters; five great-grandsons; three great-great-grandsons and one great-great-granddaughter.

Besides his parents and wife, a grandson, Thomas A. Close and a sister, Naomi Smith also preceded him in death.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, July 8, 2019 at Stark Memorial Funeral Home with Rev. Robert Rowley, officiating.

Calling hours will be held Monday, July 8 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

Burial will be at Woodland Cemetery in Salineville.