Hannah Elizabeth Schnorrenberg, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Hannah Elizabeth Schnorrenberg, age 25 died Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Salem Regional Medical Center.

She was born November 6, 1994 in Youngstown, daughter of Daniel Schnorrenberg and Darla (Simpson) Schnorrenberg.

Hannah was a 2013 graduate of Forest High School in Ocala, Florida and a student of Kent State Salem.

She was a bartender at the Salem Italian American Club and previously worked at the Elks Lodge.

Hannah was very creative and enjoyed crocheting, woodburning, enjoying beach life and loved her Harley Davidson. She was known for her great sense of humor.

Survivors include her parents, Darla Schnorrenberg of Salem and Daniel Schnorrenberg of Spring Hill, Florida; maternal grandmother, Gladys Simpson of Salem; paternal grandfather, Richard Schnorrenberg of Ocala, Florida; sister, Ashley Spitalsky of Bedford; brother, Eric Crawford of Minerva.

Preceding her in death was maternal grandfather, Walter Simpson and paternal grandmother, Cheryl Schnorrenberg.

A celebration of Hannah’s life, that will include open sharing, will be from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Stark Memorial Funeral Home. For the safety of the Schnorrenberg family and visitors, please adhere to social distancing, do not linger, and bring your own mask.

If unable to attend you may show your support by joining our complimentary “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support.

You are now able to share your respects and memories with the family with a recorded video message.

