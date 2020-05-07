Gregory Allen Brewer, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gregory “Greg” Allen Brewer, age 35, died Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at Mercy Medical Center in Canton.

He was born August 20, 1984 in Salem, son of George Brewer and Mary (Groff) Dann.

Greg worked for FedEx and previously worked at Move It Now in Canton.

He was active member of Greenford Christian Church.

He loved his Jeeps, rock climbing, enjoyed working on cars and giving tattoos. Greg truly enjoyed being with family.

Survivors include his mother, Mary (Steve) Dann of Largo, Florida; father, George Brewer of Salem; fiancée, Crystal Hamilton of North Canton; Crystal’s children who he claimed as his own, William, Dakota, Kenzee and Damien Hamilton; sister, Hope Batman of Salem, Mary Beth Young of Salem and Tammy Fetterhoff of Orange Beach, Alabama and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

A son, Cameron; daughter, Angelise and grandparents, Robert and Mary Brewer and Harry and Mary Bivens preceded him in death.

A private service will be held at 7:00 p.m. Monday, May 11, 2020 at Stark Memorial. There will be a live stream of the service on the funeral home Facebook page for those who are unable to attend. This will also be uploaded to Greg’s obituary on the funeral home website.

During this difficult time of private services, you may show your support by joining our complimentary “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support at www.starkmemorial.com/hugs-from-home.

Greg gave the gift of life to many by providing organ donation.

In lieu of flowers, family requests memorial donations be made to Lifebanc, 4775 Richmond Road, Cleveland, OH 44128.

A television tribute will air Friday, May 8, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.