SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gregg Ruthrauff, 72, passed away Thursday, March 3, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital – Mercy Health.

He was born August 15, 1949, son of the late Robert and Olive Jane (Emery) Ruthrauff.

Gregg was a lifelong self-employed dairy farmer. He was a member of the Mahoning County Farm Bureau and the Holstein Association.

Gregg enjoyed spending time with his family and he was always willing to lend a hand to anyone in need.

His wife, Mary “Mac” (Schweitzer) Ruthrauff, whom he married August 11, 1973 preceded him in death December 16, 2021.

Survivors include three sons, Cris (Cat) Ruthrauff, Sean (Angie) Ruthrauff and Trent Ruthrauff, all of Salem; daughter, Genna Ruthrauff of Salem; two sisters, Bertie (Dave) Graham of North Jackson, Sheryl (Jeff) Hoopes of Homeworth; brother, Brian (Karen) Ruthrauff of Salem and six grandchildren, Connor, Savannah, Calee, Austin, Tate and Cooper and many nieces and nephews.

Friends and family will be received from 1:00-4:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at Stark Memorial.

A funeral service will be held at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, March 10, 2022 at the funeral home with John Biery officiating. Burial will be at Bunker Hill Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Goshen Ruritan Club, 14003 W. South Range Rd., Salem, OH 44460-9127 or Goshen Good Growers 4-H Club of Mahoning County, c/o Cari Frantz, 10651 Duck Creek Rd., Salem, OH 44460.

