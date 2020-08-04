Gracy Avonell Hite, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gracy Avonell (Blackburn) Hite, age 87, died Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at her daughter’s home.

She was born February 20, 1933 in Pikeville, Kentucky, daughter of the late George Pete and Nora (Justice) Blackburn.

Gracy worked on the assembly line at Warren Molded Plastics, retiring in 1997.

She was a member of First Friends Church in Damascus.

Her husband, Gordon Bailey Hite, whom she married July 11, 1951 preceded her in death July 29, 2020.

Survivors include one son, Larry Bailey Hite (companion, Debbie Gibson) of Allen, Kentucky; two daughters, Patricia Kay (Steve) Andres of Salem and Sherri Renee (Tom) Boosz of Salem; two sisters, Rosa Lee Hite of Salem and Marietta Cannatella of Lincoln Park, Michigan; two brothers, Billey Chase Blackburn and Ronnie Blackburn, both of Salem; five grandchildren, Becky Beall, Jeff Andres, Kristi Hite, Michael and Bailey Boosz and five great-grandchildren, Jaret Andres, Luke Beall, Leighanna Hite, Maddy and Jackson Andres.

Besides her parents, Gracy was preceded in death by a sister, Hilda Marie Ousley and five brothers, George Blackburn, Jr., Orville Blackburn, James Harvey Blackburn, Archel Blackburn and Leon Blackburn.

No services will be held.

Burial will be at Highland Memorial Park.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Salem.

