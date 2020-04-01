Grace Stone, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Grace Stone, age 83, died Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at her home.

She was born March 19, 1937 in Oppenheim, New York, daughter of the late Gordon Jesse and Helen (Klimes) Lonis.

Grace worked as clerk for Theiss Garden Center.

She lived in the Salem area for 12 years and in Canfield for 45 years. Grace was a wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was civic-minded and contributed to the Salem community in many facets, primarily through the Salem Garden Club where she was past president. She loved gardening and during the off-season, she enjoyed bowling, receiving numerous awards.

Her husband, Earl L. Stone whom she married March 8, 1958 preceded her in death August 2, 2019.

Survivors include a son, Steven C. (Vicki) Stone of Salem, their children, Samantha, Andrea (Kevin) Miller and Adam; two daughters, Cheryl M. (Kenneth) Beall of New Port Beach, California, their children, Lauren (Eric) Nelson of Ojai, California, Danielle (Tyler) Watts of Austin and Charles Beall; Susan (Ted) VanAnne of Georgetown, Texas, their children, Calon (Amy)Walsh of Pittsburgh and Luke Walsh of Austin, Texas, Ashley VanAnne of Orlando, Florida and Taylor (Ariana) VanAnne. She has one sister, Anita L. Newhart of Marietta, Ohio; a brother, Gordon R. Lonis of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio; ten grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents and husband, a sister, Marie Reiman; and great-grandson, Jacob Miller also preceded her in death.

Due to health concerns, a private burial will be held at Hope Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Service.

To view Grace’s obituary, send condolences, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Grace Stone, please visit our tribute store.