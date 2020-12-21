Gordon W. Dawes Jr., Winona, Ohio

WINONA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gordon W. Dawes Jr., 84, died Sunday, December 20, 2020, at Salem West Healthcare Center.

Gordon was born on September 17, 1936, in Mooresville, Indiana, a son of the late Gordon and Frances Turner Dawes, Sr.

Gordon was a high school graduate and attended Olivet Nazarene College.

He retired from General Motors in 1999 after working there for 39 years.

Gordon was a member of Winona Friends Church. He was a member of Winona Ruritan.

Gordon enjoyed traveling and spending time with his family.

Survivors include his wife, Janet (Wank) Dawes, whom he married on June 23, 1982; two children, Jeffrey Todd Dawes of Kentucky and Lisa Ervin of Missouri; two stepchildren, Kimberly Thomas of Lisbon and Tammy Daggy of Hanoverton; nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren and 11 stepgrandchildren.

Besides his parents, Gordon was preceded in death by two sons, Gordon Dawes III and Terrance Bruce Dawes and one granddaughter, Kelly Earp.

A celebration of life will be held at a later a date

Memorial contributions may be made to Winona Friends Church, P.O. Box 33, Winona, OH 44493.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

