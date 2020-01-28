Gordon W. Dawes III, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gordon W. Dawes III, age 60, died Monday, January 27, 2020, at his home.

He was born January 27, 1960, in Kankakee, Illinois, son of Gordon (Janet) Dawes, Sr. of Salem and Sue (Guard) Spencer of Illinois.

Gordon was a 1979 graduate of United Local High School.

He worked at GM Lordstown, retiring after 30 years.

Besides his parents, survivors include his wife, Laura Jean (Radawalt) Dawes; two daughters, Danielle Dawes of North Carolina and Shanon Pruden of Kentucky; two stepdaughters, Kayla Dodds of Pennsylvania and Amanda Hall of New Jersey; two brothers, Jeff Dawes of Kentucky and Chad Dawes of Illinois; two stepbrothers, Frank (fiancée, Kelly Grace) Spencer and Scott Metzgar; a sister, Lisa Ervin of Missouri; four stepsisters, SonJa Coe, Yvonne Combs, Tammy Daggy and Kim Thomas; six grandsons and two granddaughters.

A brother, Bruce Dawes, preceded him in death.

Per Gordon’s wishes, no services or calling hours will be held.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

